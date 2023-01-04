ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Update

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

