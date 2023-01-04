Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading 14.1% Higher

Shares of Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 14,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 11,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Acreage from $1.28 to $1.44 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Acreage Stock Up 14.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.
Acreage Company Profile
Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acreage (ACRDF)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.