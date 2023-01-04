Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading 14.1% Higher

Shares of Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 14,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 11,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Acreage from $1.28 to $1.44 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

