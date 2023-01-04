ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 7,793 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 7,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $153,054.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 941,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,497,698.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 5,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,489.11.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 6,500 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 979 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,879.53.

On Thursday, December 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,664.98.

On Monday, December 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 9,305 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,629.55.

On Friday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973.47.

On Monday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,895.50.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ACR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 150.87 and a quick ratio of 150.87. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

