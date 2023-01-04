Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,679. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

