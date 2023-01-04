Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Acushnet Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE GOLF traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 20,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,878. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Acushnet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 45.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.