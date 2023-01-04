Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,500 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 220,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after buying an additional 72,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $245.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $252.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.