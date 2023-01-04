Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $453.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.51. The company has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

