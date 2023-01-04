Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.