Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires 8,100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 3.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 74.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.