Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Buys 25,200 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,259,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

About Devon Energy



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

