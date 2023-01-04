Ademir Sarcevic Sells 731 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ademir Sarcevic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standex International alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of Standex International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00.

Standex International Trading Up 0.7 %

SXI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.94. 2,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Standex International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Standex International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Standex International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.