Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.27 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00007444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $44.27 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002473 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,588 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

