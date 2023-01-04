Adshares Market Cap Achieves $44.55 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00007478 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004538 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,775 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

