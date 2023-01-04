Adshares Market Cap Tops $44.52 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00007424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $44.52 million and $1.08 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,587 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

