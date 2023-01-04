Advisor Resource Council Sells 1,939 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Oracle were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. The company has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.