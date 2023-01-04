Advisor Resource Council Sells 3,060 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 28,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $2,422,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $553.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $638.03. The firm has a market cap of $216.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

