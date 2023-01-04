Advisor Resource Council Sells 89,821 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,821 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

