Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. Aehr Test Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.63 million, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.80. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,101.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,101.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 18,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,992 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.