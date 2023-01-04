Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,750,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 17,530,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. 332,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 620,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

