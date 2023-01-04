Aleph Zero (AZERO) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $164.55 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00005083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 192,290,573 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

