AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE AFB opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
