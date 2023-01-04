AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AFB opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

