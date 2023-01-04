Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 203,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 251,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alstom from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Alstom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alstom from €35.00 ($37.23) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Alstom Stock Up 7.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

