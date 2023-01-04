Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $20.00 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

