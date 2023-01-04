Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $20.00 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.