Amgen Self Reported Market Cap Tops $110.04 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00006584 BTC on major exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $110.04 million and approximately $43,532.55 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Amgen Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11273533 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,531.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars.

