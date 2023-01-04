Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 784,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $545.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.