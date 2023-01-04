Analysts’ New Coverage for January 4th (ADPT, BNGO, CSTL, GH, GTHX, ILMN, MSFT, OLK, PACB, TWST)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 4th:

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

