Analysts Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT at $30.80

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Gentex by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 4,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gentex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

