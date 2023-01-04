Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price at $473.13

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $473.13.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $406.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.31. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $629.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

