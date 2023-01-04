Analyzing Shell (NYSE:SHEL) & Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shell and Earthstone Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $272.66 billion 0.73 $20.10 billion $11.46 4.85 Earthstone Energy $419.64 million 4.39 $35.48 million $3.59 3.67

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy. Earthstone Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 11.56% 19.72% 8.50% Earthstone Energy 26.98% 30.55% 17.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shell and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 2 4 0 2.67 Earthstone Energy 1 2 2 0 2.20

Shell currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.50%. Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 86.36%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Shell.

Volatility and Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Shell on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells, as well as had 147,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 93,575 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 54,012 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

