Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $299,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. 4,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,775. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

