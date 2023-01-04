Ankr 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.73 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Ankr has a total market cap of $158.95 million and $14.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01636169 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $13,326,454.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/."

