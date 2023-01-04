Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.05

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $1,986,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,374,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 471.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 292,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.