Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

