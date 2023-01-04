Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 8,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 35,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

