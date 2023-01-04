APENFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One APENFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $118.32 million and $11.65 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

