Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.65 million and $697,985.25 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

