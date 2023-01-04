Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been given a $190.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.72. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.