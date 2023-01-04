Aragon (ANT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.97 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Aragon has a total market cap of $93.17 million and $21.97 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00012818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002949 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00445066 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.30 or 0.02204507 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.57 or 0.30402566 BTC.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
