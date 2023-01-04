Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

