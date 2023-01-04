Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 171,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,453,321 shares.The stock last traded at $2.18 and had previously closed at $1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 867,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,441. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

