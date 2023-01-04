Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,671,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,984,380.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,671,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,984,380.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,000 and have sold 1,238,661 shares valued at $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

