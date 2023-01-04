Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grady Summers bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 864,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 278,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,274,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 474,105 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial dropped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 401,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,804. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $327.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Stories

