ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Shares Up 0.2%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12. 938,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17,996% from the average session volume of 5,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 377,650 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.