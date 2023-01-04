ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 660

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 720 ($8.67) to GBX 660 ($7.95) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASOMY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.05) to GBX 825 ($9.94) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($15.18) to GBX 1,170 ($14.10) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 1,200 ($14.46) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $995.22.

ASOS Stock Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. ASOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

