AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

ALOT stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $91.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.77 and a beta of 0.60.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

