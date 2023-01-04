AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
ALOT stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $91.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.77 and a beta of 0.60.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.