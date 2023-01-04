Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 144,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.