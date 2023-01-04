Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIA opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $80.69.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

