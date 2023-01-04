Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

