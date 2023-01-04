Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

