Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

